PegNet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,534.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. PegNet has a total market cap of $624,185.92 and approximately $2,534.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

