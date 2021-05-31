Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) & Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Financial Review

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Peloton Interactive and Acushnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 4 22 0 2.71 Acushnet 0 3 2 0 2.40

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $140.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Acushnet has a consensus target price of $44.86, suggesting a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Peloton Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Acushnet.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66% Acushnet 9.64% 17.82% 9.48%

Risk and Volatility

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Acushnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 18.02 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -344.72 Acushnet $1.61 billion 2.44 $96.01 million $1.73 30.75

Acushnet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment offers golf balls, such as Pro V1, Pro V1x, AVX, Tour Soft, Velocity, and Pinnacle golf balls, as well as provides custom imprinted golf balls with corporate logos, tournament logos, country club or resort logos, and personalization on Titleist and Pinnacle golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment designs and develops golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, head covers, and other golf accessories, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment provides traditional, casual, athletic, and spikeless shoes; gloves that include leather construction, synthetic, and leather/synthetic combination, as well as specialty gloves comprising rain and winter specific offerings; and outerwear and apparels, such as golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparels. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other qualified retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

