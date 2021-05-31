Pendle Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Pendle has a market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $2,233.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

