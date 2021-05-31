Peony Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $1.23 million and $2,735.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,030,847 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

