Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Trading Up 56.6% Over Last Day

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $9,251.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00193777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00971024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.