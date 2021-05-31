Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 29th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

