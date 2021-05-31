Permission Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $392,331.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $392,331.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

