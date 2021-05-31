Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

