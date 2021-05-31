Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $4.56 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

