Phantasma Energy Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $16,369.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00193900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00966690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

