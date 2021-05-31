Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $97,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $96.43. 3,746,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,875. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.