Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 56.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Phore has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $9,631.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00704917 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,144,037 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

