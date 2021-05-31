PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 29th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 80,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,457 shares in the company, valued at $464,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 214,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

