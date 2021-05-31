Pierre Carabin Sells 10,000 Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,324,750.

CVE PYR traded up C$0.38 on Monday, hitting C$3.85. 335,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,985. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$6.43.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

