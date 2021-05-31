Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Tops $9.74 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $16,548.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.