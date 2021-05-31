PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after buying an additional 46,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $8,438,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 254,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the period.

Shares of PDI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 4,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,089. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

