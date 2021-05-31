Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.27% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $92,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.19. 1,546,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,607. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.