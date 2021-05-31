Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ACC opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

