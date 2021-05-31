Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

