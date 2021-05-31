Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 35.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.