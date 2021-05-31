Pirate Chain Price Tops $3.92 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $713.65 million and $2.49 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,057,135 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

