PirateCash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $763.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,413,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

