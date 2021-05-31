Pitcairn Co. Acquires 417 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $502.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,070. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

