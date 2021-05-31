Pitcairn Co. Acquires 635 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,356.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,300.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,002.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

