Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,067 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. 7,104,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

