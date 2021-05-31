Pitcairn Co. Buys 347 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $298.12. The company had a trading volume of 582,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,839. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.37 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.45.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

