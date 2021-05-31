Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,536 shares of company stock valued at $24,460,540. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,105. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day moving average of $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

