Pitcairn Co. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,170. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

