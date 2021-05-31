Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,435 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,975. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $12.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,814,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

