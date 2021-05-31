Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

SE stock traded down $7.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.24. 3,174,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,688. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

