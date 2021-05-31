Pitcairn Co. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,011,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,560,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

