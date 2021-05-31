Pitcairn Co. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.06. 22,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.22. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

