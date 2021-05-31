Pitcairn Co. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,246,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,777 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.7% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. 9,487,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

