Pitcairn Co. Has $4.30 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

BBY traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.24. 4,573,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,781. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

