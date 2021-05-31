Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $193.71. 1,638,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average of $200.75. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock worth $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

