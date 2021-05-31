Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,525 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 12,248.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.39 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.