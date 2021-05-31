Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $$57.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,018,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,331,311. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.