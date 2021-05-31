Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Discovery by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,026,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.11. 8,168,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478,906. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $9,630,584.91. Also, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $3,697,579.20. Insiders sold 658,962 shares of company stock valued at $40,872,607 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.