Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.75. 2,333,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,386. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

