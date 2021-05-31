Pitcairn Co. Sells 10,944 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,552 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,593. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ EA remained flat at $$142.93 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

