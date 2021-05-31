Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,192 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $450.01. 339,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,126. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

