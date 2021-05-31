Pitcairn Co. Sells 708 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,281,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.74 and a 200 day moving average of $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

