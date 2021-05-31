Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.28. 867,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

