PIVX Price Tops $0.84 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. PIVX has a market cap of $54.84 million and approximately $795,214.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019430 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

