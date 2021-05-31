PIXEL (PXL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $34.96 million and approximately $37.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

