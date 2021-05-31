Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.49 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $40.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $533.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

