Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.49 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $40.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $533.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.