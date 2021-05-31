Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,091.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2,091.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00061576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00306663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00194515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00978711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00033522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

