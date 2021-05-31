Polis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $500.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $500.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000879 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $943.11 or 0.02569326 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

