Polis Reaches One Day Volume of $91.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Polis has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.37 or 0.02414808 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

