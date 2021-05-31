Polkamarkets Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $636,416.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01042801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.01 or 0.09700266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091554 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

